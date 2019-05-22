Le Pen sonorously denounced the “European Union that blows on Europe the bad winds of the wild globalization.” But, coming from a country that officially separates church and state, she must have cringed when Salvini ended the rally by praising a litany of Catholic saints and held up a white rosary, calling on “the heart of the Immaculate Virgin to bring us to victory." Moreover, no one expects her to ever to become French president because the Le Pen name is tarred with Nazi complicity in World War II.