Dredging removes silt and deepens the river. The river hasn’t been dredged since 1999, and so much silt has built up under the rowing lanes that one of the six lanes is less than a foot deep in some places, while other lanes are close to 10 feet deep. That matters, because the deeper the lane, the easier it is for a racing boat to move through the water. These races are often won and lost by a fraction of a second. In competitions, all contestants should have the same course conditions. If coaches think their teams aren’t having fair races, they can pull out of regattas or move them to another location.