Property assessments in Philadelphia has been a mess for decades. In 2013 the entire assessments system in Philadelphia was overhauled, creating the Actual Value Initiative. AVI was intended to ensure that the city standardized the assessment and tax collection process so homeowners knew that what they owewas based on a fair process, and the city collected the proper amount of property taxes. The honeymoon phase of AVI was short lived. Last spring many homeowners were surprised to see their tax bills go up significantly, which led to public outrage and scrutiny.