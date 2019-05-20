Philadelphia has billions of dollars in the bank (or actually, a variety of banks). Just like regular customers, the city has to pay interest and fees. What if instead of giving its money to banks, Philadelphia opened a bank of its own? That’s what North Dakota did in 1919, and following the financial crash of 2008, while most states had to slash their budgets, North Dakota experienced its largest budget surplus. The state’s money wasn’t tied to problematic mortgage-backed securities. A public bank can also be used to offer loans to businesses and back mortgages in rates driven by the social needs of the city. Advocacy groups like Neighborhood Networks have been pushing for a public bank. The city has issued a Request for Proposal to study the idea and create a feasibility study for a public bank.