To help, The Inquirer is partnering with a number of organizations to host a Council Candidate Convention. In mid-April (place and date to be confirmed), all candidates for City Council — both district and at-large — will be invited to meet the public. Committee of Seventy, League of Women Voters, WHYY, Media Mobilizing Project, Young Involved Philadelphia, On the Table Philly, and others are sponsoring this event to give as much exposure as possible to candidates and issues. The Inquirer will be interviewing candidates as part of our endorsement process. If you’re interested in the event as a candidate or a voter, email us at 19election@philly.com .