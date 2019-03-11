As journalism sustains political attacks and harsh business headwinds, there are a few bright spots. News organizations are stressing more collaboration, partnerships, and innovation. On Friday, the news organization NJ Spotlight announced it had been acquired by WNET. There are more models for supporting local news, including the philanthropy underlying the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, which owns the Inquirer, and behind Spotlight PA, a new, statewide investigative newsroom based in Harrisburg. And we can rely on a steadfast commitment of organizations to keep trying to find the answer that keeps light shining on where we live for a long time to come.