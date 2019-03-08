Buprenorphine — sometimes referred to by its brand name, Suboxon — is one of the two medications used to treat opioid addiction that have the largest base of proven medical evidence. The other is methadone. Both are opioids that are longer-lasting than heroin or prescription opioids like Percocet. By taking the place of other opioids, these medications prevent cravings and the fear of painful withdrawal that makes life with addiction so unstable. While some people find recovery in abstinence, studies show that bupe and methadone are treatments that are more likely to last.