Unfortunately, voters don’t get a real choice in state elections. In 2018, all 203 House seats were up for grabs and so were 25 Senate seats — half of all seats in the chamber. But in the May primary, between 80 and 90 percent of voters saw either a single candidate or no candidate from their party for Senate and or House on the ballot. In the November general election, close to 40 percent of House seats and 25 percent of the Senate had only one candidate from the two major parties on the ballot.