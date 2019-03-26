As daunting as the statistics are, it is the stories that some of the previously and currently incarcerated women tell that might haunt you. Ones like that of Mary Baxter who endured 43 hours of labor, shackled to a hospital bed, before she gave birth to her son by emergency C-section. After delivery, she was then placed in solitary confinement post-delivery because the facility in which she was housed had nowhere else to place someone in her “condition.”