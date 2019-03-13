Kids who are forced to wait until kindergarten or later to start school are behind from day one. Pre-K remedies that. It’s where kids not only learn their ABCs and how to count, but also how to navigate the world around them. Previously in Philadelphia, only kids whose parents could afford to send them to pre-K were able to get ahead. The tax ensures that the benefits of are extended to those who need it most: kids from low-income families, many of whom are minority children in lower-funded districts.