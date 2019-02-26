In our 2018 Report Card for Pennsylvania’s Infrastructure, stormwater structures, to collect and treat rain and snow runoff, received a “D.” That’s not a grade you would be proud to hang on the fridge. In fact, we are known nationally as the state with the most combined sewer overflows, and billions of gallons of untreated sewage enter our streams every year. According to the Report Card, the average age of most sewer systems is close to 70 years, with many having pipes more than 100 years old. Wolf’s initiative will provide grants to municipalities moving forward with Pollutant Reduction Plans, helping them “implement creative solutions to comply with their stormwater mandates and transform their communities.”