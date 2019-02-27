Peanut butter jars may be the hardest to get clean, but still I soak them in hot water to break down the oil. Like all jar and bottle tops, the hard plastic lids can’t be recycled in Philadelphia, and so I discard them. I rinse out the tiny plastic salsa containers that come with takeout orders of tacos and, not sure if I get them clean enough, toss them hopefully into the recycling bin. I remove the clear plastic windows from envelopes. With dedication I peel packing tape from cardboard boxes one layer at a time, break down the boxes and fold them as small as they will go. From the plastic containers industrial farms use to package berries, I remove the gummy glue that holds the paper insert in place. I wash the red stains from the container and put it and the paper insert into the blue bin. I dump the crumbs out of a pizza box, discard the wax paper, and, seeing that beneath the paper the cardboard is stained with grease, detach the pizza box top—perforated for this purpose—from the bottom, which goes into the trash. The uncontaminated top can be recycled. With meditative concentration, I fold it and slip it inside the pile of newspapers, cereal boxes and magazines that will go on to a second life.