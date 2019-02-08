Of all PennDot’s streets in Philadelphia, 33 percent are part of the High Injury Network, McGlone found. Further, PennDot streets are the most likely to be dangerous for long stretches. Roosevelt Blvd., Frankford Ave., Broad Street, and Chestnut Street have the most lane miles on the High Injury Network. This week’s trolley crash that left 30 people injured will likely qualify Chester Ave., another PennDot street, for the High Injury Network. The collision may have been avoided if PennDot prioritized transportation of people, rather than throughput of automobiles.