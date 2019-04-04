Students opposed to the new policy provided rigorous testimony to the Board of Education from February to March. Much of my own testimony focused on the hypocrisy of a plan that claims it would protect student safety and health, while at the same time ignoring that many schools across Philadelphia do not have enough counselors to accommodate their size, if they have any at all. Many high schools also lack substantial social and emotional support systems, along with full-time nurses and classroom resources, while they have overcrowded class sizes and crumbling buildings. Yet amid these failures, resources are appropriated to metal detectors and school police.