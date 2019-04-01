We think of a budget as reflecting a set of priorities, and so we have worked hard to make sure that this, our first budget, represents the priorities of the Board. This budget includes real investments in schools that will build on strategies that we know work and fill critical needs. These include: 30 additional English Language teachers, new investments in Special Education, a curriculum specialist for World Languages, teacher coaches for English Language Arts and Math, a new Office of Career Connectedness in conjunction with the City, expanded behavioral health staff and counselors, 25 additional teacher residents for hard-to-fill subject areas such as STEM and special education, and more. By making investments in areas that will provide our students with the support they need, we expect to see continued progress in student achievement and school climates.