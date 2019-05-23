Mayors Kenney and Peduto call for “commonsense” gun laws, but what they want is nothing of the kind. Many gun owners would and do welcome commonsense legislation. A recent Pew poll found that almost 90 percent of both Republicans and Democrats agree that people with mental illnesses should be prevented from buying guns. More than 80 percent of both Republicans and Democrats agree that people on no-fly or watch lists should be barred from buying guns. And these opinions aren’t driven by people who have no experience with firearms. More than 70 percent of polled Americans have fired a gun at some point, and almost half grew up in a household with guns. There is actually tremendous agreement on what reasonable people would call “commonsense regulations.” That politicians like Mayors Kenney and Peduto see things differently is telling.