Similarities between the Glen Mills and “Kids for Cash” scandals demonstrate the need for a similar investigative body now. In both instances the misconduct thrived on ignorance and intimidation. In a courtroom closed to the public to protect children’s confidentiality, the Luzerne County judges’ daily violations of the children’s rights to counsel and other due process protections escaped scrutiny. Parents and children alike were kept in the dark — not only about the exchange of millions of illicit dollars but through the court’s failure to advise them of the very rights they were being denied. And those who bore witness to the constitutional abuses in Luzerne County — prosecutors, public defenders and other court officials who saw but failed to act — remained silent, and complicit, to protect their own livelihood. Weak judicial and executive branch oversight likewise failed the children of Luzerne County.