It isn’t easy. When we assert ourselves, it is often as much of a shock to our systems as it is to the systems that have grown accustomed to our consistent dependability. Because that’s not been our M.O. Because for so long we went along to get along. And now, as we stand in the middle of the road, looking back and forward, we are realizing that’s not working for us. It calls for retraining ourselves as much as retraining those around us to recognize all that we have done and all that we have yet to do.