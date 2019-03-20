When designers plan spaces such as roads, buildings and corridors, they consider the space needed for each person in the environment. The space needed changes depending on how the space will be used. For a pedestrian, the “buffer zone” describes how much space a person needs to feel comfortable, and varies by activity. Someone standing needs, on average, a little over three square feet of space, whereas a walking pedestrian needs more than eight square feet. That means a constrained space such as an escalator can comfortably hold more than twice the number of standing pedestrians as walking pedestrians.