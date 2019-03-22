Ultimately, there’s no one magical way to build a diverse and inclusive company, but a great starting point is sharing best practices. This is why it’s critical for employers — and diversity thought leaders — to participate in events that discuss those practices and offer solutions for a variety of workplace environments. Comcast is proud to sponsor and participate in efforts to grow our culture of diversity and inclusion, including the Diversity & Inclusion Conference being held in Philadelphia March 25 to 27. The conference will bring together leaders in corporate settings, as well as nonprofits and local government, to discuss ways in which we can develop lasting diversity and inclusion initiatives.