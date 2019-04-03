The advantage is clear in the bidding process when these contractors are able to under-bid law-abiding contractors because they have fewer or no ancillary benefit-related expenses, and more wiggle room in their profit margins with cheaper under-the-table labor. A study by the IRS found that “15 percent of all employers misclassified their workforces, while the construction industry was the worst violator, at 19.8 percent,” an estimated yearly loss of $2.72 billion. To add insult to injury, this information is from 1984. There has not been an IRS study into the impacts of tax fraud since then, making needed enforcement and understanding of this serious issue even more difficult.