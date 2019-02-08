Despite making years of progress, my parental rights were terminated in 1999, years after my children had been seized. At the time, I had a full-time job. I went to college in the evenings, attended church services regularly, and had joined self-help groups. I went to court dates, asking to have my children returned to my custody because I had made such a remarkable turnaround in my life. Yet my children were not given back to me. In fact, it seemed that the more accomplishments I made, the more elusive custody became.