Still, the WHO has aided the field in important ways. First, it has cemented a definition for burnout by including it in the International Classification. This is critical because to conduct research on a notion of illness — whether a syndrome, diagnosis, or something else — a consistent definition across studies is essential. Second, it has addressed the concern about missed psychiatric conditions warranting treatment by explicitly stating that the burnout diagnosis not be made without ruling out the psychiatric conditions with which it most overlaps. Third, it has made it possible for physicians to bill for the condition, should patients seek care for its symptoms. Fourth, by defining it as a diagnosis, it has reinforced the notion that treatments or solutions should be sought to address burnout.