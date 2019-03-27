His repertoire ran the gamut. He conducted the orchestra with Lang Lang at the Mann, works of Stravinsky and Bernstein in education concerts in Verizon Hall, and Handel’s Messiah at the Academy of Music. He gave school children what was no doubt their first tastes of Carlos Surinach and Silvestre Revueltas, led a strike concert during the orchestra’s 64-day work stoppage in 1996, and took Christmas, New Year’s, and Valentine’s Day concerts.