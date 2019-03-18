What users post is often random and freewheeling. They share tips that have helped them sleep and bemoan the things that keep them up. They flirt, troll, tell jokes, and banter. Sometimes, the bigot jumps out. Sometimes, people say “love you” before saying goodbye. Sometimes, people say how sad they are. An avatar appeared in a chat earlier this month next to a stream of a crackling fireplace, with a quick apology for lateness: “please don’t cry I’m here.”