Jamie Wyeth has always appeared the most well-adjusted and happiest of Wyeths, not always an advantage when the family brand is picturesque alienation. His decision, after a period in Andy Warhol’s circle during the 1960s, to marry a du Pont heiress four years his senior and permanently disabled from an automobile accident, always had a whiff of the commercial about it. But what we see here, from hippie-inflected wood-nymphish portraits from a half century ago, through decades of living on a farm filled with animals, is a wonderful record of long-term emotional intimacy, respect, and love.