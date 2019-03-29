Galloway’s legislation — detailed across 30 pages — marks one of the most significant regulatory steps that have been taken since water intrusion in new construction has swelled to what what some observers have called “epidemic” proportions within the last few years. Pennsylvania has often been pegged as the crisis’ epicenter, largely because of its wide variations in weather, the types of home-building materials used, and the massive building boom that the region experienced during the mid-2000s. Initially thought to be a crisis affecting only stucco homes, the Inquirer’s reporting disclosed that water intrusion has also damaged brick, vinyl siding, stone, and fiber cement homes — some of which were 10 or 20 years old, while others were brand new.