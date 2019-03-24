Penn’s annual Fight Night is a boxing match between two elite American schools and it’s unlike any match ever hosted in this town. There was no cigar smoke clouding the air as it did in North Philly’s legendary Blue Horizon, and the Penn campus doesn’t have the same industrial vibe as South Philly, where the 2300 Arena still hosts boxing and mixed martial arts. The night’s losers didn’t have to rethink their future plans and the winners were only paid in applause and selfies. If there were side bets, they were done discreetly.