Before 2016, the authors said, presidential candidates who sought to harness animus toward African Americans or other racial groups did so through implicit clues, targeted toward certain audiences. Trump broke from that, such as declaring there were “very fine people on both sides” of a violent “Unite the Right” confrontation between white supremacists and protesters in Charlottesville, Va. One woman was killed and dozens injured when a neo-Nazi rammed his car into the crowd.