Police have released a video in an effort to catch three men suspected of slashing tires on about 50 vehicles in West Philadelphia.
The vandalism occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday on Media Street between 54th and 61st streets, police said.
After residents discovered the vandalism, investigators dusted some of the vehicles in an effort to obtain possible fingerprints of the suspects, police said. It is not yet known if they found any usable prints.
The surveillance video released by the police showed three men walking on the street as at least one of them, who was wearing a white hat, bent down and slashed tires along the way.
Anyone with information or other videos is asked to call Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183 or 3184.