The scholarship will start in fall 2019. It’s aimed at students who are the first in their family to attend college, with preference for Philadelphia residents, though even international students will be considered. About 10 incoming freshmen out of a class of 5,150 will be eligible for $5,000 awards that will be renewable each year. The rest of the money will go toward students near completion, who will receive awards ranging from $500 to $5,000.