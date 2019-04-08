The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating after an experienced skydiver fell to his death Sunday in a residential neighborhood in Monroe Township.
The man, whose name has not yet been released, hit the ground about 5:30 p.m. on Brookdale Boulevard, off the Black Horse Pike, in the township’s Williamstown section, officials said.
He had jumped from a plane that took off from the nearby Cross Keys Airport.
In a statement to the news media, Sky Dive Cross keys said: “The jumper was very experienced having over 1,000 jumps to his credit. The skydiver’s parachute was deployed upon exiting the airplane.”
