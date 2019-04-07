An argument between two men at a Mayfair nightclub early Sunday morning led to one shooting the other 17 times and a woman being run over by the vehicle in which the gunman fled, police said.
The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. as the victim, who is 24, and a cousin were leaving the Hush nightclub on the 7200 block of Frankford Avenue.
According to police, the 24-year-old “became involved in a dispute” with a man at the front door, who ran to a nearby red Dodge Charger, got a handgun, and then fired repeatedly, striking the victim in the hand, thigh, head, arm, knee, back and buttocks.
As the Charger, driven by a female, sped away, it ran over the legs of the shooting victim’s cousin, a 26-year-old woman, police said.
Both were in stable condition at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital Sunday, police said.