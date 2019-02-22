Three riders suffered minor injuries when a SEPTA trolley on Girard Avenue was rear-ended by a car Friday afternoon, the transit agency said.
The accident occurred about 2:45 p.m. when the eastbound Route 15 trolley was struck by a Toyota Camry at Broad Street. Three passengers on the trolley reported minor injuries.
SEPTA used shuttle buses on Girard Avenue until trolley service was resumed around 3:40 p.m.
The driver of the Toyota was not identified, and there was no immediate word on whether citations would be issued.