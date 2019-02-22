Three riders suffered minor injuries when a SEPTA trolley on Girard Avenue was rear-ended by a car Friday afternoon, the transit agency said.

The accident occurred about 2:45 p.m. when the eastbound Route 15 trolley was struck by a Toyota Camry at Broad Street. Three passengers on the trolley reported minor injuries.

SEPTA used shuttle buses on Girard Avenue until trolley service was resumed around 3:40 p.m.

The driver of the Toyota was not identified, and there was no immediate word on whether citations would be issued.

Trolley accident on Girard Avenue at Broad Street on Friday, February 22, 2019.
ANTHONY PEZZOTTI / Staff Photographer
Trolley accident on Girard Avenue at Broad Street on Friday, February 22, 2019.