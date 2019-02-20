Two people were struck by SEPTA trains in separate incidents Tuesday night, the transit agency said.
Around 7:33, a person was hit by a Media-Elwyn Regional Rail train near the Angora Station at 58th Street near Baltimore Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.
Service on the line has been suspended until further notice.
Around the same time, a person was struck by a Norristown High Speed Line train between 69th Street and Radnor in Delaware County. Shuttle bus service was being mobilized as an alternative for riders.
There was no immediate information available on the condition of the two people.