The striking officers haven’t had a contract since March 2018, and negotiations had been underway since last summer. A major issue leading up to the strike was wages. SEPTA reported the average salary for a transit officers was $78,706, including overtime. Without overtime, though, transit officers make $15,000 to $20,000 less a year than their counterparts in the Philadelphia Police Department, Bervine said. He blamed the comparably lower pay to the high attrition that’s left the department of about 220 officers shy of its ideal staffing by 30 to 40.