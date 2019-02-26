Police are investigating the discovery of skeletal human remains next to railroad tracks bordering the Schuylkill River Trail under the Market Street Bridge in Center City.
A homeless person made the discovery and reported it around 6 a.m., police said.
The remains were next to a fence under the bridge east of the two CSX rail lines that parallel the trail there,
It is not known if the remains are those of a male or female,
The Medical Examiner’s Office will attempt to determine a cause of death and identify the person.