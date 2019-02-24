Spark Therapeutics Inc., a Philadelphia gene therapy developer, would be bought by Switzerland-based Roche Holding AG in a deal said to be close and possibly valued at almost $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday, citing unnamed knowledgeable sources.
The Journal said the deal could be announced Monday, if not sooner. Spokespeople for Spark and Roche have declined to comment.
Spark, founded in 2013 by two researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and public since 2015, had a market capitalization of $1.95 billion on Friday. Roche, with a market cap of $230 billion, faces one other bidder for Spark, the Wall Street Journal reported, without disclosing who that is.
Word of a possible deal provided another jolt of excitement for the University City Science Center, where Spark manufactures and where another resident, biotech start-up Invisible Sentinel, specialists in food safety, announced its sale earlier this month for $75 million to France-based BioMérieux, a premiere player in diagnosing infectious diseases worldwide.
The Roche deal described by the Wall Street Journal would represent a “very strong vote of confidence by Roche in Spark’s product pipeline and expertise,” said Stephen Tang, the Science Center’s former president and CEO, and now head of Bethlehem-based OraSure Technologies Inc., developers of medical diagnostic kits.
In a city hoping to parlay its health-related research into a reputation of a place where biotech start-ups can thrive and achieve high-value exits, a $5 billion valuation of Sparks would be “a remarkable exit for this revolutionary company,” Tang said.
Spark, in which CHOP remains a minority stakeholder, reported nearly $65 million in total revenue for 2018, of which $27 million came from net sales of Luxturna. In December 2017, it became the first gene therapy approved for a genetic disease by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Used to treat Leber’s congenital amaurosis, a rare inherited form of blindness that effects the retinas of about 1,000 children in the U.S., a single injection of Luxturna to the retina restores sight in infants.
In January 2018, Swiss drugmaker Novartis agreed to pay Spark $105 million, and up to $65 million more pending European regulatory approvals and early sales, to sell Luxturna outside the U.S.
Last April, Spark, announced it would receive a $110 million jackpot it planned to use to fund research and development on new experimental drugs in its pipeline for hemophilia, a bleeding disorder. Roche’s pipeline also includes drugs for hemophilia, the company has reported.
That windfall came from Spark selling a “priority review voucher” to Irish biopharmaceutical company Jazz Pharmaceuticals, which has officers in Philadelphia. The FDA uses such vouchers -- which fast-track federal review of medicines -- to encourage drug companies to develop treatments for rare illnesses in children and tropical diseases. Spark had received the voucher it sold to Jazz in December 2017 after the FDA approved Luxturna.
Roche Holding’s stock closed up Friday at $34.73 a share; Spark closed up at $51.56 a share.