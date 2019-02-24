Spark, in which CHOP remains a minority stakeholder, reported nearly $65 million in total revenue for 2018, of which $27 million came from net sales of Luxturna. In December 2017, it became the first gene therapy approved for a genetic disease by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Used to treat Leber’s congenital amaurosis, a rare inherited form of blindness that effects the retinas of about 1,000 children in the U.S., a single injection of Luxturna to the retina restores sight in infants.