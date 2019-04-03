A Ridley Park police officer was injured while carrying a man from a three-alarm fire Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Officers Michael Hanly and Jason Golden, and Vauclain Fire Company Chief John Byrne responded to the 100 block of West Ridley Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. and began to evacuate four people from a three-story Victorian apartment building, said Police Chief Robert M. Frazier.
A man was trapped on the third floor and Hanly carried him over his shoulder down a ladder and in the process suffered smoke inhalation and superficial burns, Frazier said.
Hanly was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center to be treated. Frazier said Hanly was in good spirits.
Hanly’s father is Police Cpl. Marc Hanly, who survived being shot in 2015 because he was wearing a ballistic vest.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.