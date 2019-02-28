But she’s also had negative experiences. “I was cleaning up syringes with another female with my group,“ Bixler recounts. “We were alone on Tusculum Street and there was a male on his face.” The man was lying facedown, seemed unconscious, in the backyard of an abandoned house. “I tried to turn the male over, and we were in the backyard when the police came and said: ‘Get out of here. This is a crime scene.’ ” The officer waited for the ambulance to arrive and administer naloxone. Meanwhile, Bixler was standing a few feet away with naloxone in her hand that she couldn’t use because the officer wouldn’t let her go near the man.