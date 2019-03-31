A forest fire burning in South Jersey’s Pinelands had encompassed about 8,000 acres by Sunday morning and was expected to grow as firefighters worked to contain it, according to state officials.
The Spring Hill fire, as it was being called, was first reported around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, said Lawrence Hajna, spokesperson for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.
Hajna said the blaze, which was in parts of Woodland and Washington Townships in Burlington County, had forced the closure of Route 72 between Routes 539 and 532. Officials had not ordered any evacuations, Hajna said, and no injuries had been reported.
Hajna said about 50 firefighters from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service were working to contain the blaze, and that about 50 percent of it was considered contained Sunday morning. Local fire departments were also on hand to assist, he said.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly said Saturday on Twitter that smoke from the fire had spread through central and northern New Jersey due to a “nocturnal inversion,” which made it harder for smoke to disperse. Conditions were expected to improve Sunday due to lower temperatures and possible rain.
Hajna said that forest fires in the Pinelands were “relatively common,” but that this blaze was the largest in at least several years.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation, he said.