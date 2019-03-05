Philadelphians don’t like the city’s soda tax. But that doesn’t mean they’re ready to punish the politicians who created it.
So says a new poll from the American Beverage Association, a soda tax foe which surveyed 600 likely Democratic primary voters two weeks ago.
The poll found Democratic voters oppose the tax, 59 percent to 38 percent. By a similar margin, 60 percent of the voters in the poll support repealing the tax while 36 percent want to keep it.
Mayor Jim Kenney has touted the tax as his top accomplishment since taking office in 2016.
Voters, asked to consider that, split evenly on whether Kenney should win a second term, with 43 percent saying yes and 43 percent saying no. Recent polling on a wider set of issues showed Kenney in a strong position to win reelection.
Soda tax supporters on Council face a slightly harsher verdict in the ABA poll, with 43 percent saying they should be voted out and 39 percent saying they should be reelected. That falls within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.
Pollster Will Gudelunas of the firm David Binder Research noted that, of the 60 percent who support repealing the tax, 51 percent described their feelings as “strong” while 9 percent said they “somewhat” want to get rid of the tax.
“When they come to evaluating their Council members, it is something they’re going to consider,” Gundelunas said.
Results are based on telephone interviews with 600 registered Democrats from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, reached on a mix of land and mobile lines.
Council approved the tax 13-4 in June 2016. Since January 2017 the controversial levy has added 1.5 cents-per-ounce on sweetened beverages to pay for expanded pre-K and other city programs.
The tax is widely expected to be a hot topic in the May 21 Democratic primary, with Kenney facing one anti-soda tax challenger, former City Controller Alan Butkovitz, and possibly another, state Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams.
Kenney’s campaign emailed supporters a video Monday, marking the two-year anniversary of the city’s pre-K program. “Since its launch, over 4,000 children have been given access to a life-changing early childhood education,” Kenney said in that email.
Council members who supported the tax have been bracing for challengers backed by the ABA, which could support candidates directly or fund a independent expenditure political action committee allowed to exceed Philadelphia’s campaign finance limits as long as it does not coordinate efforts with candidates.
“While I can’t comment on our strategy, it’s obvious that this issue is potent and registers with the electorate,” said Anthony Campisi, a spokesperson for the ABA-supported Ax the Philly Bev Tax Coalition.
The poll found strong majorities in most demographics support repealing the tax: women (61 percent), men (58 percent), Blacks (65 percent), Latinos (67 percent), people of mixed race (65 percent.) Only whites were split, with 48 percent in favor of ending the tax and 49 percent wanting it kept in place.
“It’s particularly informative that opposition to the tax has remained strong in the face of millions of dollars of spending on both sides,” Campisi said.
The beverage association spent $16.2 million lobbying against the levy from 2016 to 2018. Philadelphians For a Fair Future, founded to support the tax, spent just under $3.6 percent in the same period.