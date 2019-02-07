According to a 116-count indictment, Henon, at the direction of Dougherty, who was also charged in the indictment, used his position to get Comcast Corp. to award $2 million in contract work to an electric company owned by a friend, and to shut down a nonunion project at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, among other allegations. In addition to Henon and Dougherty, six other members and allies of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers were charged with fraud, bribery, embezzlement, or related counts..