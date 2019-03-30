DiGiulio said city officials decided to close the area to traffic out of concern that the weight of a car or bus could cause a street collapse. He said the stretch of Fifth Street, between Chestnut and Walnut, will remain closed for at least two more weeks as repairs continue. But, he said, the city hopes to reopen at least one lane on Chestnut Street each night after crews go home for the evening, sometime after 8:30 p.m.