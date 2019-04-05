Police recovered a handgun, a bullet, and a toy gun Friday following lockdowns at three elementary schools in Philadelphia.
The handgun was found on an 8-year-old student at the Universal Daroff Charter School on the 5600 block of Vine Street in West Philadelphia about 10:15 a.m., police said.
It was not immediately known how the child obtained the weapon. Southwest Detectives were speaking to one of the child’s parents, police said. The lockdown was lifted at 10:27 a.m.
Earlier, a lockdown was put in place at the J. Hampton Moore Elementary School on the 6900 block of Summerdale in Northeast Philadelphia after officials received a report of a student entering the building with a gun.
The lockdown was lifted about an hour later, at 9:44 a.m., after police found a fourth grader with plastic toy gun, officials said.
“Please take this as an opportunity to make clear to your child that bringing something like this to school is unacceptable,” principal Tim Glynn said in a message to parents about the lockdown.
Separately, at 10:28 a.m., the Thomas Holme Elementary School on the 9100 block of Academy Avenue in the Northeast was placed on lockdown after girl was found to have live bullet.
The lockdown was lifted at 10:43 a.m. and police were trying to determine how the child obtained the bullet.