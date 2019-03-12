A gas-pump explosion caused heavy damage to a 7-Eleven in the Feltonville neighborhood, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.
A backhoe punctured a gas tank underground that caused the damage around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday along the 4700 block of Mascher Street, police said.
The explosion left a large hole in the ground, visible in aerial footage of the incident. The store remains intact, and no injuries were immediately reported.
7-Eleven said the area in front of the store was undergoing construction and closed to customers at the time of the incident.
“The safety and well-being of our customers and employees is of utmost importance," the company said in a statement Tuesday.
Homeland security officials and the bomb squad are involved in the investigation.