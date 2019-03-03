The National Weather Service in Mount Holly is predicting up to 5 inches of snow in the Philadelphia region, starting Sunday evening and heading into Monday. Rain is expected Sunday afternoon, followed by a mixture of snow, rain, and sleet in the evening and through Monday morning.
Earlier forecasts had said accumulations were more likely to be 1 to 3 inches for a winter storm that is expected to sweep across the country. A winter-storm watch is in effect for both Sunday and Monday. Temperatures are expected to be in the 20s and 30s through the week, with lows in the teens, with another chance of snow Thursday night and then again Friday afternoon.
The snowfall is expected to affect Philadelphia and portions of central, northern, and southern New Jersey, and Southeast Pennsylvania, and northern Delaware, according to the National Weather Service. The last snowfall was Friday, and measured an official 3 inches at the Philadelphia International Airport.
Philadelphia is on the boundary between receiving mostly rain, significant snow, or a combination. Jonathan O’Brien, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, said “it wouldn’t take much of a shift” to cause a substantial accumulation near Philadelphia.