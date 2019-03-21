A bandit shot and killed a worker at a Germantown bar early Thursday during a closing-time stick up, police said.
The suspect had been drinking at the DelMar Lounge on the 300 block of West Chelten Avenue and waited until the other patrons left before pulling out a gun and announcing the robbery shortly after 2 a.m., police said.
For reasons not immediately clear, the robber shot the bar’s 58-year-old barback in the chest before fleeing with an undetermined amount of cash, police said.
The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m.
Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene that investigators have surveillance video from inside the bar and said the suspect left behind fingerprints and possible DNA evidence on the glass from which he was drinking.