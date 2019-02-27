The relatives of a Tacony man fatally shot by an undercover Philadelphia Police officer last year have sued the officer and the city, claiming that the Police Department failed to properly train its officers on the use of deadly force, and that the shooting was “objectively unnecessary, excessive, and unreasonable under the circumstances."
In a lawsuit to be filed in Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, family members of Jeffrey Dennis, 36, allege that Officer Richard Nicoletti, a three-decade veteran of the force assigned to the Narcotics Field Unit at the time of the shooting, violated Dennis’ civil rights during the fatal encounter Aug. 20 on the 7100 block of Hegerman Street.
“Nicoletti embarked on a willful, malicious, reckless and outrageous course of conduct that was intended to cause and, in fact did cause, Dennis’ death,” the family’s complaint says.
Nicoletti was part of a group of narcotics officers preparing to raid Dennis’ home on the 7100 block of Cottage Street when they spotted Dennis driving a Toyota Camry on Hegerman. Two unmarked cars blocked Dennis’ path and the plainclothes officers surrounded his sedan. When Dennis tried to drive away, Nicoletti fired several shots through the driver’s window at point-blank range. Dennis was declared dead at the scene minutes later.
Nicoletti in December was cleared of criminal wrongdoing by the Attorney Generals’ Office, which investigated the shooting because Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, formerly a defense attorney, once represented Dennis.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement at the time that his office determined there was not enough evidence to support criminal charges. His office released surveillance video of the shooting after announcing the decision.
Capt. Sekou Kinebrew, police spokesman, said Wednesday that Internal Affairs had completed its investigation into the incident, but that he could not comment on any disciplinary outcome because a final disposition had not yet been reached.
Nicoletti had previously shot and wounded another man under similar circumstances in 2012, the Inquirer reported in December. It was not clear whether he was disciplined over that shooting.
In their lawsuit, Dennis’ relatives filed counts of excessive force and assault against Nicoletti, as well as a claim that the Police Department failed to properly train its officers. They asked for monetary damages in excess of $150,000 for each count as well as punitive damages, according to the suit.