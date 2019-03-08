Rooted in the wide-open key of C-major, the broadly-etched Schubert symphony easily mirrors the conductor’s psyche. And though no radical diagnosis was to be had from Nézet-Séguin, the interpretation was the work of conductor who was going to have it all — crisp tempos and strong pulse of the current historically-informed performance movement, the grandeur of his mentor Carlo Maria Giulini (1914-2005), and the emotional candor of the great Wilhelm Furtwangler (1886-1954).